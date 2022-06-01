No corona patient found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, June 1:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday.

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,794

Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,060

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 02

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,33,099

First Dose: 29,92,056

Second Dose: 22,69,679

Precaution Dose: 71,364