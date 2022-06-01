No corona patient found on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 1, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-06-01T22:30:10+5:30 2022-06-01T22:30:10+5:30
Aurangabad, June 1: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, June 1:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday.
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,794
Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,060
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 02
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,33,099
First Dose: 29,92,056
Second Dose: 22,69,679
Precaution Dose: 71,364