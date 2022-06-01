No dept applies for academic eligibility

Aurangabad, June 1:

Not a single postgraduate department from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has applied for academic flexibility (AF).

It may be noted that the university administration withdrew the autonomy of the departments from the current academic year. With this, the syllabus, examination pattern and schedule are on the line of senior colleges.

Some of the departments raised a voice against this. So, the administration issued a letter to all the departments asking them to apply for autonomy if they wish.

Those who apply will get the AF for the next academic year on approval of the proposal. According to sources, no department has applied for the AF since July 2021.

There are 52 departments in the city and Osmanabad sub-campuses. The whole process, from syllabus designing to examinations pattern was different for the departments from the affiliated colleges. The departments used to conduct the examination and declare the result as per the convenience. The students were finding it difficult to take admissions to further education due to delays in the declaration of the result.

Students affected more from disparity

Students who are the biggest stakeholder in the higher education field were affected more because of differences in syllabus and examination patterns between university departments and colleges. A student who completes the first year in a college was unable to shift to departments for the second year’s admissions due to the norms.

--AF accorded to the departments from the academic year (AY) 2005-06

--Choice-based credit system adopted from AY 2011-12 under AF

---AF withdrawn from the AY 2021-22