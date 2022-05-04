No development for the medical device park since one year

Governor reiterated the year old decision

Aurangabad, May 4:

The Shendra and Bidkin phases of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) have been developed and are waiting for investments. Some industries have sprung up in the Shendra area, while a medical device park was announced by the Central government at Bidkin on 350 acres last year. Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reiterated this in his Maharashtra Day speech in Mumbai. But in reality, there has been no development for this project in the last one year.

According to Auric officials, the medical device park is a scheme announced by the Central government. Such projects will be set up at four places in various States. In all, 16 proposals have been sent to the Centre from various States and union Territories of the country.

However, the decision on finalizing the investment is pending. No decision has yet been taken by the Centre on the proposals sent by various States. But the officials are in pursuit of a medical device park in Bidkin. But investors have to come forward. If they invest, they will be able to avail various benefits from the State and Central government schemes, said the officials.