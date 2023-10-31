No Diwali celebration due to youths sacrificing lives for reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A candle march was taken out between the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy on Tuesday for the Maratha reservation.

Many students, employees and teachers decided not to celebrate the Diwali festival as many youths sacrificed their lives for the Maratha reservation.

Senator Dr Haridas Somvanshi, Dr Prakash Ingle, Ajay Pawar, Radha More and Dr Kailas Pathrikar guided the participants. Senator Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Tukaram Saraf, Dr Laxmikant Shinde, Dr Dharmaraj Veer and others were present.