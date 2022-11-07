No electricity in Kittle Garden

Aurangabad

The Hi-mast and the lights in the Kittle Garden in N-3, Cidco area are shut down due to lack of electricity almost for a month now.

The senior citizens and children going to the garden are facing severe inconvenience. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has spent lakhs of rupees for the garden but the administration is ignoring the facilities here and has not paid the electricity bills due to which the electricity of the garden was disconnected. Social worker Rahul Ingale and the residents appealed AMC to start the lights immediately.