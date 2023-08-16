No entry for riders in Bamu without a helmet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked the teachers, officers, students and visitors to wear a helmet compulsorily while riding their motorcycles on campus. They will not be given any entry into the campus without headgear.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) a letter to the univeristy recently requesting to instruct the stakeholders to wear a helmet.

In the letter, the RTO stated that riders were injured or died in 70 to 80 per cent of serious accidents as they were not wearing the helmet which is very important from the road safety point of view.

It requested the university to make helmet compulsory for its teaching and non-teaching staff members and even visitors.

Subsequently, the Bamu administration issued a circular asking the teachers, officers, employees and visitors to wear a helmet without which, entry would not be given to the campus.

What are the provisions of action in-laws

As per the provisions in the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, the following actions can be taken against the riders for not wearing a helmet.

--Wearing of Protective Headgear: Every person, above four years o age, driving or riding or being carried on a motorcycle of any class or description shall, while in public, wear protective headgear conforming to such standards as may be prescribed by the Central Government.

--Penalty for not wearing protective headgear: Whoever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of section 129 or the rules or regulations made there under shall be punishable with a fine or shall be disqualified for holding a licence for three months.