'No existence of Congress, NCP in district'

Aurangabad, April 19:

The minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar, on Tuesday, created a sensation in political circle by making a statement that the existence of Congress and NCP is zero in the district.

These parties were once upon a time on number one positions, but BJP is responsible for their present day situation. Now, we will focus on BJP, he hinted.

Sattar has arrived at the divisional commissionerate to attend the review meeting today. He was speaking to mediapersons after the meeting.When his attention was drawn towards the accusation made by Tope in presence of Sule on Monday in city, Sattar said, “ I do not know his intention behind this. However, there is no relation of splitting their office-bearers, activists and members.There is nothing left in the party to be splitted.However, we are ready to help them if they needed and we will hold coordination meeting in this regard.”

“ There is no dominance of NCP in my tehsil.We do not want to create rift between Congress, NCP and Sena.They should strengthen their party. The parties - Congress and NCP - has slided from numero uno positions.The BJP has attracted their activists and office-bearers.The deposits of their candidates even got seized,” said the MoS.

Meanwhile, the minister Bhumre was not available to comment on the issue.

Focus on BJP

Many BJP’s big office-bearers and activists in the district are going to join Sena, soon. Once the date of the chief minister is finalised, everybody will come to know about it.If the names are revealed today, the BJP leaders will reach their homes and request them not to do so.Hence I will announce at the right time. The political situation is being designed to improve the party’s position in the backdrop of forthcoming zilla parishad’s election, said Sattar.

The MoS also mentioned that the proposed meet of Raj Thackeray on May 1 is not justified in terms of law and order situation.His tour to Ayodhya is political.