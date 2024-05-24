No extension for RTE online registration: 9,000 registered by May 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration deadline for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act remains firm at May 31, with no extensions planned. This information comes from a letter sent by Sharad Gosavi, director of primary education, to education officers across the state.

The new RTE admission process aims to provide free education to children from economically weaker sections. As of Friday, May 24, afternoon, a total of 9,161 applications had been registered online.

This process follows a period of uncertainty. The state government initially amended the RTE Act, excluding many private schools from the 25 percent quota for free admissions. However, a Bombay High Court stay order mandated a return to the previous system, including the previously excluded schools. Consequently, online registration reopened on May 17.

With schools reopening on June 15 and the admission process expected to take two months, the director of primary education emphasizes the importance of timely registration. Primary education officer Jayashree Chavan urges all parents to complete online applications by May 31.

Statewide figures show a total of 1,52,679 confirmed online registrations for RTE admissions as of Friday afternoon. This number is expected to rise significantly in the coming week, considering the additional pool of roughly 2 lakh unconfirmed registrations.

Maharashtra currently has 1,04,709 vacant free admission seats across 9,195 schools. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district alone, 4,442 seats are available in 573 schools. Interestingly, the district has received 12,676 registrations for these seats, with 9,161 confirmed so far.