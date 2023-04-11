No farmer will be deprived from compensation

Guardian Minister Bhumre: Inspection done in Phulambri and Kannad tehsil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre assured that the farmers whose crops were damaged by unseasonal rains will be given all possible help by the State government. Sorghum, pearl millet, onion and other fruit crops will be included in the assistance. No farmer will be deprived of help.

Bhumre also inspected the hail and rain affected crops of Jeur, Nipani, Urala of Kannad tehsil and Kanhegaon and Babra of Phulambri tehsil. On this occasion, he interacted with the farmers and took information about the damage. Panchnama of the damage should be done immediately and the report should be submitted to the government immediately.

He visited the farm of Ashok Pawar, a farmer from Jeur, Dattatray Nikam’s farm in Nipani and millet farm of Sanjay Pawar. After inspecting the damaged areas, the chief minister also inspected the roads between Nipani and Urala. Ten talathis have been appointed for panchanama in two villages Nipani and Jeur in Kannad. Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, CEO Vikas Meena, Sub-divisional officer Janardhan Vidhate, Deputy director of agriculture Prakash Deshmukh and others were present.