No formal qualification essential to become ‘Professors of Practice;’ mixed reaction among teachers

By Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

Those who have expertise in a specific field with 15 years of experience can now work in a university or college as ‘Professors of Practice’ without Ph D or NET/SET. The experience of the candidate will be considered for the post.

It may be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) approved the draft of the guidelines for universities and colleges to hire PPs. Those who work as regular assistant professors in higher education institutes must possess Ph D or NET/SET degree.

Academicians and educationists from within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University have mixed reactions over the appointment of an experienced professional as PP. Some said that the experts from a specific field would certainly help students to get the latest knowledge and practices of the respective field while others think that the decision is not in the interest of aspiring teachers and will create confusion.

Dr Vikram Khilare, a representative of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) said that distinguished

experts who have made remarkable contributions in their professions from various fields can teach at universities.

“This is not new. It exists in institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Management. In many industries, there are scientists, researchers, and managers who obtain patents even if they are not academicians. The experts will share their knowledge and the latest updates on their field. The students will benefit a lot from such teachers and will be able to get employment,” he added.

A private college teacher Sachin Wahul said this may create confusion for the aspiring teachers whether they should quality eligibility test or not since one will get the post of PP without required qualification. “There is much hue and cry over the quality of education while on the other hand the educational institutes are being asked to appoint PPs without required education,” he added.

The experts will be exempted from the mandatory publications of research articles. But, they should have skills to perform the duties and responsibilities," it was stated in the guidelines. The PPs will have to develop courses and curricula to meet the needs of the industry. They will be recruited for a fixed term of one year but is extendable by four years depending on service. It will not affect the number of sanctioned posts and the recruitment of regular faculty members. The number of PPs in colleges and universities must not exceed 10 per cent of the sanctioned posts.