No initiative for pit line in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, March 27:

The pit line sanctioned in Aurangabad was shifted to Jalna stating the reason of unavailability of land. Later, the pit lines were announced at Jalna and Aurangabad as well. The work process for Jalna pit line has began but there has been no initiative for the pit line work in Aurangabad until now. The railway passengers’ organisations have registered resentment over it.

Earlier the pit line was sanctioned in Aurangabad. However, it was decided to established in Jalna stating the reason of inadequate land. The railway board then in a letter mentioned that the pit lines will be established at Jalna as well as Aurangabad. The work at Jalna has gained momentum but the work process for Aurangabad has not yet began.

The railway passengers organisations officials said that the old pit line in Aurangabad can be used after repairing. IOH Shed and other facilities are given in Jalna and hence it is not needed in the city and only pit line will be enough here.

President of Marathwada Railway Kruti Samiti Anant Borkar said, the land is available at Chikalthana for pit line. The farmers are ready to give the land for it. The railway should take this land and give momentum to the pit line work in Aurangabad.