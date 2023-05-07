No momentum to road expansion road in Harsul

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In all, 98 properties were demolished in February for the expansion of the Harsul road. However, the work of expansion has not gained momentum even after three months. The vehicle owners have to face traffic jam on this road daily due to the ongoing work. Around one kilometer queue of vehicles can be seen on the road.

The work of expansion of the Harsul road was due to the W-20 conference held in the city. The work of expansion of the work was given to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and 98 properties along the road were demolished. The work started in March and NHAI had assured to completed the entire work within a month. However, the work presently is incomplete and the residents have to face constant traffic jam. The slow momentum of the work has also affected the tourism industry in the city.

In all, 98 properties were demolished and the government paid Rs 15.38 crore to NHAI for the work. Of which, Rs 5.50 crore has been given to 37 property owners. Out of the total 98 demolished properties, 45 have some disputes.