No new wells to be approved for drinking water

Water supply to be done under Jal Jeevan Mission

Aurangabad, July 8:

The State government has ordered to stop construction and approval of any new wells being dug up under the rural employment guarantee scheme. The wells which were approved but whose work has not yet started have also been cancelled.

Each person in the village will be supplied 55 liters of water per person per day for twelve months under the Jal Jeevan Mission. About Rs 2500 crore is being spent on this scheme in the district. On the other hand, the administration has received proposals from the gram panchayats to dig new wells under the employment guarantee scheme for drinking water in many villages.

In this context, the State government recently issued an order directing that no new wells should be sanctioned for drinking water. Also, the wells which were earlier sanctioned but the actual work has not started, have also been ordered to be canceled. However, the wells that are under construction will be completed.

Tehsil wise information

The government has sought tehsil wise information on how many villages have sent proposals for new wells. It is also collecting information on how many wells have been approved earlier and the work of wells not yet started. However, wells which are in progress are allowed to be completed, said Rajendra Desale, ZP deputy chief executive officer.