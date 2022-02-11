No Omicron patient in Marathwada

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

A total of 51 Omicron patients were reported in the entire Marathwada region in the past one and a half months. Presently, there is not a single patient infected with Omicron virus in the region. Similarly, the number of Covid patients have also decreased considerably in the region.

In all, 570 Covid patients were reported in the last 24 hours in the division, of which, 174 are in Aurangabad, 96 in Nanded, 102 in Latur, 21 Jalna, 33 Hingoli, 15 Beed and 44 Parbhani. The number of active patients is 7,506. The recovery rate in the division is 96.45 per cent and mortality rate is 2.30 per cent. There are 1,062 patients quarantined while 7,659 patients are being treated at home.