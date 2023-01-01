No PET until new rules get approval

Aurangabad:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that the Ph D Entrance Test (PET) cannot be conducted until new rules and regulations are approved by the authorities and bodies.

It may be noted that PET was conducted in 2021 after 2017. More than 7,000 candidates appeared for the test. As per the instruction of the University Grants Commission (UGC), it should be held twice a year.

Talking to newsmen, VC Dr Yeole said that the test can be conducted if the seats are available.

“Nearly 4,500 candidates were declared eligible for the admissions in 2021. The Ph D confirmation letter was issued to most of them. The test cannot be held now as hardly there are 100 seats vacant are available with research guides,” he said.

Dr Yeole said that the test of 2021 was held smoothly and a maximum number of students were accommodated as per the availability of seats with research guides.

Box

New regulations for Ph D admission need approval

The University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph D degree) Regulations, 2022 issued a month ago. VC Dr Yeole said that Bamu would get approved for the new norms from various authorities and bodies.

Box

The UGC has made a series of significant modifications to the eligibility requirements, admissions process, and evaluation methodologies governing doctoral programmes in colleges and universities.

Some of the changes are as follows;

--Students who have completed a four-year undergraduate course with a minimum of 75 per cent marks in aggregate, will be eligible for direct admission to Ph D research.

-- In case the candidate does not have 75 per cent marks in a UG, he/she has to pursue a one-year master’s programme and score at least 55 per cent.

---Currently, it is mandatory to public two research articles in peer-reviewed publications. In new norms, it is no longer required.