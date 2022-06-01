No plastic campaign held in Sir Sayyed College

Aurangabad, May 31:

Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and National Service Scheme Unity of Sir Sayyed College implemented the “No Plastic Campaign recently.

President college’s education society Dr Shamama Parveen undertook this unique initiative in an attempt to curb the use of plastic and conserve the environment.

She inspired the teachers to be involved in this campaign. The principal of the college, Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed flagged off the rally. Vice-Principal Dr Shaikh Azhar led the campaign.

IQAC coordinator Dr Milind Jadhav, Dr Vasiullah Pathan, Dr Shaikh Suhel, Dr Syed Mujeeb, Dr Feroz Deshmukh and others took out the rally from Roshan Gate to Champa Chowk.

The participants met the traders and shopkeepers in the vicinity urging them to shun the use of plastic and adopt an alternative to plastic.