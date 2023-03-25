No possibility of a corona wave, but precaution is must

18 to 50 years age group has the highest number of patients

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a brief lull, Coronavirus cases are being reported in the city. A 65-year-old woman with complications died on Friday. This has increased the concern of the health administration. There is no possibility of a corona wave. However, experts said that patients with comorbidities and senior citizens need to take precautions.

There was no corona patient in the city at the beginning of March. But in the last 15 days, the number of corona patients increased rapidly. It took time to deal with both 'H3N2' and corona. There are currently 36 active patients of Corona in the city. The number of patients in the age group of 18 to 50 years is more. Doctors informed that one patient of Corona and one patient of 'H3N2' have been admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

What care to be taken?

People with cold, cough and fever should stay away from seniors. People with diabetes, heart disease, asthma, lung disease should take regular medication. If any symptoms appear, one should seek medical advice promptly. Experts said that diabetes, obesity should be kept under control, and masks should be used in crowded places.

Extra precaution is needed

It is not very likely that there will be another wave of corona. But it is necessary to take care of seniors. Especially those with comorbidities should take extra precautions. Those who have not taken the corona preventive vaccine should take it on priority, said Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, Head of medicine department, GMCH.

Need to be vigilant

Senior citizens are more at risk of corona and 'H3N2'. So they should take utmost care. Along with that, children should also be protected. At present, most of the patients are in the age group of 18 to 50 years, said Dr Paras Mandlecha, municipal health officer.