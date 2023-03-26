No Priyadarshi Raja like Ashoka born again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“No other Priyadarshi Raja was born after Emperor Ashoka, who spread Buddhism throughout Asia”, opined Bhante Sharnanand Mahasthavir. He was speaking during the 5th All India Buddhist Council held at Narhari Ranjangaon in Gangapur tehsil to mark the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka on Saturday. The council was inaugurated by Bhikhu Dr M Satyapal Mahathero. Thailand’s Bhikhu Kamsing Sariputta Thero, Bhante Milind Bodhi Thero, Bhante Manayu Thero, Bhante Vangis Thero, Bhante Sumansiri, Bhante Dipankar, Bhante Mahamoggalan Thero, Bhante Sagar Bodhi, Bhante Sumedh Bodhi, Bhikhuni Pradnyasheela Theri, Bhikhuni Sambodhi Theri, Bhikhuni Amrapali and others were present.

The council started after hoisting the Dhamma flag and bhojan dan to Bhikhu Sangha, Bodhivruksha Pujan and Deep Prajvalan. Later, the Bhantes gave the Dhamma Desana (discourse). The Dhamma Samrat souvenir was released. Similarly, eminent personalities from various fields were felicitated with ‘Dhammabhushan Awards’.

Bhikhu Amrutanand Bodhi, Popat Dushing, Nitin Jadhav, A T Pagare, Ranjak Shirsath, Laxman Ubale, Sanjay Alhat, Sanjay Kamble and others took efforts for the success of the council. Pramod Pathare conducted the proceedings while Dr Sandeep Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.