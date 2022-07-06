No ‘Qurbani’ on Ashadhi Ekadashi in Pandharpur

Hindu and Muslim community unite to celebrate Ashadhi-Ekadashi and Bakri-Eid at Pandharpur (Waluj)

Aurangabad, July 6:

Setting an example of communal harmony, the Hindu-Muslim community members in Pandharpur (Waluj) have decided to celebrate Bakri- Eid and Ashadhi Ekadashi together this year. As Bakri-Eid falls on the day of Ashadhi Yatra, the Muslim community members have decided to welcome the Warkaris by keeping the meat shops closed for two days and without offering 'Qurbani' on the day of the Yatra.

Every year a big yatra (fair) is held in the Pandharpur on the Ashadhi Ekadashi. Thousands of Warkaris and people from all over the district flock to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur to take blessings. This year, the Ashadhi Yatra and Bakri-Eid came on the same day, so the Hindu-Muslim community members decided to celebrate these two festivals together.

Police inspector Sandeep Gurme held a meeting of both the community members at the MIDC Waluj police station on Wednesday. Later, a joint meeting was also held at the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple. Former Sarpanch Sheikh Akhtar, Mehboob Chaudhary, Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple trust president Rajendra Pawar, Amir Salim Patel of Jama Masjid and others were present on the occasion.