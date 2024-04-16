No relief for students in hostel fees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph D students will not get relief in hostel fees as the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) released comparative fees of hostels in other universities of the State.As per the data of university and college-wise lists, Bamu has the lowest hostel fees compared to other universities and private colleges.

It may be noted that the members of the Management Council of Bamu in their meeting held on April 10 approved nearly 50 per cent hike in hostel fees. The university campus has 14 hostels for boys and girls. These hostels have 1400 intake, including girls.

The university is charging Rs 2,065 fees annual fees for each student. With a 50 per cent hike, the students will have to pay more than Rs 3,000 (Rs 8.77 per day) annually from the coming academic year. There was opposition from students and teachers unions for the hike in the hostel charges.

Because of this, the administration released a comparative list of fees for Bamu and other universities. Until 2023, Bamu was charging the lowest fees for the hostel across the State. The university officers said that the fees were hiked after 15 years. Now, there is no option left for the students than to pay the hiked fees.

Box

The hostel fees in some of the public universities is as follows;

University name-----------------fees in

--University of Mumbai-------Rs 7,950

--Savitribai Phule Pune University---Rs 4,800

--Shivaji University-----------------Rs 4,750

--Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University-- Rs 6,100

--Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University--Rs 3,200

--Kavitry Bahinabia Choudhary North Maharashtra University-- Rs 3,500

--Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University—Rs 11,000

--Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Agriculture University—Rs 16,000