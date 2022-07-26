No risk of Monkeypox in the country for now

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar : No possibility of the disease spreading like corona

Aurangabad, July 26:

Only four cases of monkeypox have been reported in the country till date. It is believed that one will have to be admitted to the hospital and undergo extensive treatment. But it has only a 0.1 per cent mortality risk. Patients coming to the hospital will only need to be isolated. There is currently no chance of monkeypox spreading to the extent that corona has spread. Therefore, there is no need to be afraid of this disease, said Padma Shri Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head scientist of the epidemiology and communicable diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

He was in the city for the convocation ceremony of the MGM Institute of Health Science on Tuesday. Interacting with the reporters, he said, Monkeypox is a disease from Africa. The prevalence of this disease is high in Nigeria. Until now, monkeypox patients were found in one or two countries including Nigeria. The disease spread from animals to humans. However, there was no evidence in Africa that it can be transmitted from humans to humans. The disease first appeared in Europe and America. So the possibility of getting this disease from one person to another increased. He said that there is no need to panic.

Only then will corona be over

So far, 70 per cent of the patients identified are male. HIV weakens the immune system. So if HIV and monkeypox come together, there is no telling what will happen. Until the corona has disappeared in all the countries, it is not right to say that the corona is gone, said Dr Gangakhedkar.