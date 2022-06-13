No salaries without precaution doses

Aurangabad, June 13:

The number of corona patients is on a rise for the past few days. Against this backdrop, zilla parishad (ZP) has given stress on increasing vaccination in the rural areas. Moreover, ZP administrator Nilesh Gatne on Monday informed that those employees who had not taken the third precautionary dose will not receive the salaries for the month of June.

Gatne said, the total number of corona patients in the district has risen to 20 now. Although, the number of patients in the rural areas are less but it will be difficult to control if the pandemic starts spreading rapidly. The severity of the new corona variant is unknown and hence the residents should take both the Covid doses.However, around 14 percent residents have not taken a single dose yet. The residents are not giving response to the vaccination drive. Moreover, there are around 12,000 ZP employees and it is mandatory for them to take the third precautionary dose, but it has found that many of them have not taken the dose. The salaries for the month of June of these employees will be stopped, Gatane said.