No scholarship sans bio-authentication; 19 K applications being verified

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Biometric Authentication (BA) of 19,996 beneficiaries of Pre-matric minority scholarship has begun in the district.

It may be noted that the Central Government made biometric authentication compulsory

for all scholarship beneficiaries who apply through National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) was appointed State Nodal Office (SNO) for its implementation across the State.

All the beneficiaries who applied for the scholarship through NSP for the academic year 2022-23 will have to do authentication. The beneficiaries included pre-matric, and post-matric minorities scholarships, Merit-cum Means scholarships for technical and professional courses (diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses) scholarships. The last date of authentication for the students is August 20. According to sources, the date is likely to be extended. The education institutes will have to complete the task without taking any fee from the students.

Box

How Biometric Authentication

The Aadhar Card-based Biometric Authentication is done to re-validate applicants.

There are five stages of the authentication through State level Nodal Officer, District Level Nodal Officer, Head of the Institute (HoI) and Institute Nodal Officer (INO) and students (applicant).

The HoI and INO will have to update the Aadhar Card details for the authentication and then the senior level authorities will verify and approve it. This will make speedy disbursement of scholarships to the direct account of students.

Bix

District managers appointed

The DTE appointed 47 district managers for verifying the districts level beneficiaries across the State. There are nine district-level nodal officers in the eight districts of the region for this purpose.

Box

19.9 K applications being authenticated in district

The biometric authentication of scholarship beneficiaries began in the district recently. District Manager Prashant Tamkhane said that currently, the biometric authentication of over 19,996 students of pre-Matric scholarship from the district is being done.