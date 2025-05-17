No single golden hour

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the fast-evolving world of cybercrime, the so-called “golden hour” is a misleading term. Experts now define the critical response window as a span of 15 to 17 hours a period during which victims stand the best chance of recovering lost funds.

“Golden hour is often misunderstood. It isn’t just 60 minutes it’s a series of crucial hours, and delays can be costly,” clarified Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare, urging citizens to report cyber frauds without hesitation. “The sooner the complaint is registered, the higher the likelihood of freezing the transaction.” Despite advancements in digital security, the number of victims continues to rise, largely due to lack of awareness and delayed action. What’s even more alarming is the way fraudsters are leveraging Artificial Intelligence to refine their attacks. A growing method involves embedding malicious links within innocent-looking images shared via WhatsApp. Due to auto-download settings, these images often bypass user scrutiny, quietly infiltrating devices and compromising banking credentials. Authorities reiterate that prompt reporting remains the most effective defense. As technology evolves, so must public awareness and responsiveness.

-----------------------------------

Simple step, strong shield

PI Pandhare advises a basic but powerful precaution,“Use a secondary phone that’s not linked to your bank apps. It reduces vulnerability and buys you crucial time if your primary device is compromised.”"

-----------------------------------

Rs 1.2 crore recovered, yet frauds surging

Cyber officials report that despite recovering over Rs 1.2 crore so far this year, the scale of cyber fraud is far greater. “The city police recovered Rs 61 lakh, while rural units secured around Rs 60 lakh,” informed cyber officer Ram Patode. Yet in just last three months, frauds worth Rs 16.2 crore were reported across the city.

------------------------------------

Quick responders vs. slow movers

While some banks act swiftly, not all follow suit. “Banks like national banks respond almost immediately,” said cyber officer. “But some private banks delay the freeze, citing internal compliance processes. This time lag often works in favor of the fraudsters.”

-----------------------------------

Blackmail goes digital

A worrying trend is cyber blackmail. Once fraudsters gain access to personal data or images, they extort victims, often demanding as little as Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000. Many victims pay silently out of shame or fear. “Don’t pay. Come to us,” urges the cyber police. “Filing a complaint is the first step toward breaking the cycle.”

---------------------------------------------------------------

AI to assist cyber investigations

Speaking to Lokmat Times, PI of the city cyber police station revealed that artificial intelligence tools are already being explored. We are currently utilizing free AI tools. In the near future, we plan to integrate an AI chatbot within the cyber police station to enhance response time and case tracking.

---------------------------------------------------------------

(Include Part2)