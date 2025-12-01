No talks between Uddhav Sena and Congress

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Efforts are underway for Uddhav Sena and Congress to form an alliance for the municipal elections. However, as the senior leaders of both parties were not in the city, no negotiation meetings took place on Sunday. With only two days left to file nomination papers, discussions on the alliance have yet to happen. A meeting between Congress MP Dr. Kalyan Kale and former Uddhav Sena MPs Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve was scheduled for 2 pm on Sunday. However, Dr Kale was in Jalna, and Ambadas Danve could not reach the city until evening, resulting in the meeting being cancelled, Khaire said.