No theft but mistake by policemen indeed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police took a motorcycle parked in front of a shop in the wee hours on Thursday. When doubt was being raised on this act of the City Chowk policemen, ACP Sampat Shinde submitted the report to CP Manoj Lohiya on Saturday. He in his investigation report mentioned that it was not a theft. However, it was a mistake on the part of the five policemen, the sources said.

Trader Nikhil Mittal’s employee had parked his motorcycle in front of a shop in Aurangapura on Tuesday night. However, it was missing on Wednesday morning. When the CCTV cameras were checked policemen were seen taking the motorcycle away by pushing it. This raised the question of the action of the police and whether the policemen were suspected of the theft. However, ACP Shinde mentioned in the report that taking a motorcycle away is not theft. Shinde refused to give the details of the report.

However, taking the motorcycle away, not taking note in the dairy, not informing the senior officers and other issues related to the incident is indeed a mistake on behalf of the policemen. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting that what action does CP Lohiya take after considering the report on Monday.