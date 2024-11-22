No victory processions in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The vote counting for four assembly constituencies will take place within the jurisdiction of the city police commissionerate. After the results, victorious candidates are strictly prohibited from taking out victory processions, as informed by CP Pravin Pawar.

Candidates and their supporters will be informed of the prohibition, as spontaneous processions may occur. The police are also monitoring social media, removing objectionable posts, and warning that further violations will lead to criminal charges. To ensure security, 13 drones and 850 Smart City cameras will patrol the city, with real-time updates provided to police officers. Additional patrols will monitor sensitive areas such as Jinsi, City Chowk, MIDC Cidco, Kranti Chowk, Pundliknagar, Satara, MIDC Waluj, Osmanpura and Mukundwadi police station areas. Armed security will be stationed at candidate residences and party offices to prevent incidents.