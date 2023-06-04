Nobel Hazare gets Taiwan’s research fellowship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nobel Uttam Hazare, a student from the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada was selected for Taiwan’s NDHU scholarship for the Ph D research. He qualified the selection test conducted this month for a scholarship.

He will do Ph D research at the National Dong Hwa University of Taiwan and will get a fellowship of Rs 80,000 for each semester.

Nobel did his schooling at Sanskar Vidyalay and college education at Balbhim College of Beed. He just completed M Sc Physics from the department and received guidance from Physics Department head Dr M D Shirsath, Dr B N Dole and other teachers for the preparations.

