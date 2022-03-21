Nobel Laureate Satyarthi to share his experiences on Wednesday

Aurangabad, March 21:

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi will share his experiences during the 70th programme of the ‘Rare Share’ lecture series to be organised Aurangabad Management Association (AMA) at Rukhmini Hall on MGM University campus on March 23 at 5 pm.

Briefing the press, AMC chairman C P Tripathi said, Satyarthi received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his efforts against child labour and child trafficking. He will be delivering a speech in the 70th “Rare Share” programme.

AMC president Satish Kagliwal said, the rare share is being organised for the past 10 years and several eminent personalities from various fields have shared their experiences with the residents through it.

Convenor Sunil Deshpande said, this is the first occasion when any Nobel laureate is coming to the city and it is a unique opportunity for the people to interact with Satyarthi.

Member Ashish Garde said, the Rare Share program aims to provide a platform for exchanging ideas, knowledge, and experiences about trends in the field of management, he said.