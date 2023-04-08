Nomination of members on Academic Council pending

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The nomination of 19 members of the Academic Council (AC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in pending.

There AC has 78 members. Of them, 12 are ex-officio members, 20 are nominated and 46 are elected.

Meher Pathrikar was nominated on AC from the Management Representative collegium while 19 members are nominated by the governor and chancellor of universities. The chancellor has not nominated members to any university yet. The universities are pursuing the matter constantly. Of the total elected, 28 of them are the chairman of the Board of Studies. They will become elected members after the elections to be held on April 25.

The Corum of Mangement Council is complete as two members are elected from AC on it. One of them is a woman member. The AC is an important authority in university as it regulates teaching, research, evaluation and curriculum, affiliation and academic calendar.