Non-availability of security delays drive against Illegal water connection-holders

Aurangabad, June 1:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had taken a vow to streamline the water distribution system in the city. Under the task, it has launched the drive to detect illegal water connections, severe them and initiate penal action the irresponsible citizens causing wastage of water by various means. The AMC initiated penal action, but it could not launch the drive against illegal connections due to non-availability of police security. Meanwhile, after a persuasion, the police administration agreed to provide security on June 4 (Saturday).

Apart from the above action, the AMC has also chalked out an action plan to supply water to the city on gap of five days. Meanwhile, the civic administration has claimed that the major complaints about water scarcity were from Cidco-Hudco localities and they have been reduced after the AMC started lifting additional quantity of water. Meanwhile, the AMC is trying its best to reduce the gap of supplying water to four days by end of June.

The existing illegal connections are an headache to the AMC. On one side these connection-holders enjoy water but do not pay water tax to AMC and on other hand the usage of motors paralyse distribution of water till the last house in the colony.

The AMC administrator A K Pandey has constituted special squads to find out illegal water connections. It may be noted that squad led by guardian officer and AMC accounts officer Santosh Wahule surveyed Pahadsinghpura, Laxmi Colony, Shantipura and surrounding localities. In Pahadsinghpura, the team found 1200 illegal connections on 400 mm diameter main pipeline. The action against them is being delayed due to absence of police security. Now, it is hoped that the drive would implement from June 4, said the sources.