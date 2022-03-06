Non-cognisable offence registered against headmistress

Aurangabad, March 6:

A non-cognisable offence was registered with Cidco Police Station against a headmistress of Junior KG School for beating up a four-year-old student.

According to details, the complainant woman’s four-year-old son was taking education in a Junior KG of Raghunand Vidyalaya, N-9 Cidco.

In the complaint, it was stated that the school’s headmistress Shubhangi Joshi beat up the boy at 3 pm on Saturday without asking anything. It is said that the boy pushed the headmistress inadvertently while she was walking. The headmistress beat up the boy on his right cheek. He had red eyes after the beating up.

“When we went to the school to know the reason, were asked rudely to take transfer certificate of our son and daughter,” it was mentioned in the complaint. Jamadar Chavan is on the case.

When contacted, headmistress Joshi rejected all the allegations of parents.

She said that no such incident took place. “Will anybody beat boy for pushing? Boy’s parents were making a complaint in the school. They have not paid the fees of the student. There was pressure on us through former BJP corporator to reduce the fee. We reduced the 50 per cent fee which has not been paid yet. So, parents may have made these allegations like this,” Joshi said.