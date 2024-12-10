Non-functional of 10 signals lead to frequent traffic congestion in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, despite the municipal corporation spending lakhs of rupees to install signal systems at 42 key intersections to ease traffic congestion, 10 of these signals have remained non-functional for years. The primary reason for their inactivity is the shortage of traffic police personnel. Hence the signal systems erected at the defunct spots are catching dust.

Although the signal systems were installed on the advice of traffic police to prevent traffic jams, most of them are rarely, if ever, operational. Lakhs of rupees were spent on the purpose. The municipal corporation is responsible for maintaining and repairing these signals in case of technical malfunctions, but reports suggest that many remain closed due to the lack of attention from the traffic police.

The non-functional traffic signals are at intersections such as Mondha Naka, Champa Chowk, Sillekhana Chowk, Telephone Bhavan Chowk, City Club near Amkhas Maidan, Jawahar Nagar Police Station intersection, SBOA School intersection, and Kokanwadi Chowk.

Despite being in good condition, these signals are being deliberately kept non-operational due to the shortage of police staff, according to sources. This has resulted in the costly systems effectively being left unused, contributing to ongoing traffic woes.