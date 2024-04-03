Non-violence activist Italy Alessandro Paolo interacts with students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Alessandro Paolo, an activist of non-violence from Italy interacted with the students at Vinoba Bhave Auditorium of MGM University on 'The Paradigm of Non-Violence' jointly organised by the Social Sciences, Humanities and Interdisciplinary faculties of the university on Tuesday.

Deans Dr Rekha Shelke and Dr John Chelladurai, Balasaheb Sarate, Rameshwar Kanse, Bhagwat Wagh, Zarina Deshmukh, Manjushree Landge, and others were present on this occasion. Speaking at the event, Alessandro Paolo said colonialism made a big change in human concepts in the world.

“Through strengthening the institution of the nation-state, a new system is being created through violence to centralise power, which exploits other human races. Because of this, Economy, Ecology and interfaith spirituality with Mahatma Gandhi’s Swadeshi, Swaraj and Sarvodaya Tattva will lead to sustainable development. The path of non-violence will be the guide for the world,” he asserted.

Currently, Alessandro Paolo is on a three-day visit to MGM University. He has worked as a non-violence volunteer for 12 years and is currently travelling across India visiting various Ashrams and institutes of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology.