Non-violence is an integral part of human nature: Dr Ramin Jahanbegloo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prof Ramin Jahanbegloo from Jindal Global University said that non-violence is an integral part of human nature but, it is hardly used.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day international conference on 'Non-Violence Without Borders,' jointly organised by MGM University's College of Journalism and Mass Communication and Gandhian Studies Department, at Rukmini Auditorium of the university on Saturday.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University Sudarshan Iyengar, Dr Pooja Sharma, Prof H M Desarda, MGM’s vice chairmen Dr P M Jadhav, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and all others were present.

He said, “Reflecting on the past century, we are left with a dual legacy. On one hand, we have witnessed widespread violence and two world wars. On the other, great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela have preserved the principles of non-violence.”

Dean Dr Rekha Shelke gave the objective of the programme while another dean Dr John Chelladurai proposed a vote of thanks.