Nonviolence: Gandhi's timeless fight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior Gandhi scholar Kumar Prashantji, at the release of the Sarvodaya Yatra memorial book on Dr. Gangaprasad Agrawal, spoke about Gandhi’s nonviolent resistance. He said, "True victory is winning without killing," emphasizing Gandhi’s approach of overcoming opponents peacefully and paving a new path for the world.

The event, held at MGM University’s Einstein Auditorium, was organized by the university and the editorial board of Manavat. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, agricultural expert Vijayananna Borade, and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal, along with other notable figures, graced the occasion. Prashantji praised Dr. Gangaprasad Agrawal for following the principles of Gandhi, Vinoba Bhave, and Jayaprakash Narayan. He called for a focus on positive alternatives in all areas of life education, politics, economy, and society and reflected on Gandhi’s teachings as timeless, even in today’s modern world. Chancellor Kadam also discussed Gandhi's relevance, noting that his birth anniversary is celebrated in 190 countries. He stressed the importance of sharing Gandhi’s teachings to maintain unity and harmony in India, especially in the face of challenges like the partition that deeply troubled Gandhi. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal highlighted the interdisciplinary importance of the Sarvodaya Yatra memorial book, which covers agriculture, politics, and social work, benefiting students with its broad perspective. The event concluded with the song Jai Jagat and a vote of thanks from Principal Ashok Chindurwar.