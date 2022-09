Noorunnisa gets Ph D in Urdu

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Dr Babasaheb Ambekar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Noorunnisa Begum Hafiz Gulam Mahmood in Urdu.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Urdu Ke Muntaqab Safarnamo Mein Tehzeebi Wo Tamadunni Zindagi Ki Akkasi/Tahquiqee Mutala’ under the guidance of Dr Sharfun Nihar, research guide and head of the Department of Urdu, Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women.