Not even petty quarrels should arise during Ambedkar Jayanti procession: Gupta

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta warned the public that care should be taken that not even a petty quarrel should arise during the Ambedkar Jayanti procession. He was speaking during the inauguration of the office of the All Parties Utsav Samiti established for celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Rashtrawadi Bhavan at Kranti Chowk on Tuesday. The office was inaugurated by MLC Satish Chavan and MLA Pradeep Jaiswal in the presence of Dr Gupta. RPI (Athawale faction) executive president Baburao Kadam, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Ram Baheti, former corporator Afsar Khan, committee chairman Navinsingh Oberoi, executive chairman Balkrishna Ingale, PI Geeta Bagwade, former deputy mayor Kishor Thorat, Ajmal Khan, Prakash Gaikwad, Prakash Khandare, Shivaji Bankar and others were present.

Dr Gupta further said the birth anniversary of Vishwaratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should be celebrated peacefully. Care should be taken that not even petty quarrels should erupt during the procession. In such cases, it should be resolved immediately on the spot. Everyone should take care that the peace of the city should not be hampered.

Oberoi said, the Jayanti committee is working for the past 40 years and it has the officials of all the political parties. The committee does not take any donation from the people and celebrate the Jayanti at its own expense.

Ghodele and Baheti also spoke on the occasion. Leaders and party workers from various political parties were present in large numbers.