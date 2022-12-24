Not international, preference to domestic tourist destinations

Christmas to New Year Bookings full: 15000 citizens to visit tourist and religious places

Aurangabad: For the last four-five days, the discussion of corona has started again. Therefore, on the occasion of Christmas and New Year, tourists are planning to postpone their visit to international tourist destinations, and prefer domestic tourist destinations.

A large number of citizens prefer to visit Goa to bid farewell to Christmas and New Year. Around 15,000 citizens will turn to various tourist and religious places to welcome Christmas and New Year along with Goa. Therefore, the booking of trains, planes and private buses are full.

According to experts in the tourism sector, the demand for a special train for Goa has been ignored, other transport facilities have to be relied upon to reach this place. After Goa, the number of people going to Bangalore, Mysore, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh is high. The reservation of various railway trains including Sachkhand Express, Nandigram Express, Ajanta Express has gone on waiting for the next few days. IndiGo sources said that bookings for flights to Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad are also getting full response.

Hotel bookings full

Considering the booking, at least 15,000 citizens will go for tourism from Aurangabad. Hotel bookings in Aurangabad are also almost full for the next five days. Due to Corona, the possibility of tourism getting affacted in January and February cannot be ruled out, said Jaswant Singh, chairman, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation.

Inquiries about refund

Those booking for international travel in the coming days are asking whether they will get a refund if the travel is canceled in the last two days. At present, domestic tourists destinations are preferred, said Ashutosh Badve, president, Travel Agents Association of Aurangabad.

Two trips daily to Goa

Mohan Amritkar, secretary of Aurangabad Bus Owners Association said that two trips of buses depart from Aurangabad every day for Goa. Buses going to Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur are currently crowded with travellers.