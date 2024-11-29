NOTA votes decline in Assembly Polls: Vaijapur leads, Sillod records lowest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The number of voters selecting the NOTA (None of the Above) option in this assembly election has dropped significantly compared to 2019. In the last election, 0.92% of voters chose NOTA, but this time, the percentage decreased to 0.50%, marking a decline of 0.42%.

Vaijapur constituency recorded the highest number of NOTA votes, with 1,723 voters opting for it. Across nine constituencies in the district, a total of 11,338 voters selected NOTA out of the 192 options available on the ballot, including 183 candidates. In 2019, 17,276 voters had chosen NOTA.

Decline in NOTA usage

In the 2019 elections, there were 28.54 lakh registered voters, of which 18.74 lakh cast their votes. Out of these, 0.92% opted for NOTA. This time, out of 32.02 lakh registered voters, 22.30 lakh exercised their voting rights, and only 11,338 voters (0.50%) selected NOTA.

What does voting for NOTA mean?

NOTA is an option for voters who feel that none of the candidates in the fray are suitable. It allows them to reject all listed candidates without abstaining from voting.

Comparison of NOTA votes in 2019 and 2024

Constituency

2024 Votes

2019 Votes

Sillod 7252,844

Kannad 1,0832,167

Phulambri 9361,301

Aurangabad Central 9381,365

Aurangabad West 1,7033,187

Aurangabad East 1,2891,953

Paithan 1,4751,998

Gangapur 1,4661,491

Vaijapur 1,723970

Total | 11,338 | 17,276 |

Vaijapur leads in NOTA votes

In 2019, the Aurangabad West constituency recorded the highest NOTA votes with 3,187 voters. This year, Vaijapur constituency topped the chart with 1,723 NOTA votes, while the lowest was in Sillod, with only 725 voters selecting the option.

