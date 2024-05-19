Notice issued to property owners for illegal hoardings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bajaj-Wadgaon Gram Panchayat (GP) Administration issued notices to five property owners for the installation of hoardings in industrial and residential areas without permission.

It may be noted that hoardings made from iron frames are being installed on towers of buildings, residences and other places.

Sarpanch and rural development officers of Wadgaon, Pandharipur, Tisgaon, Jogeshwari and Ranjangaon said that the property owners did not obtain any written permission from the GP administration.

When the incident of hoarding falling was reported in several parts of the State, the GP administration gave instructions orally and in writing to the property owners to remove the hoardings installed without permission.

Notices were served on Gopinath Surase (Shivneri Society, Bajajnagar), Niti Pawar (Shrinath Housing Society, Bajajnagar), Dr Sandeep Wakhure (Lokmanya Chowk, Bajajnagar), Sanjay Shahne (Sai Complex, Bajajnagar) and Prashant Madhne (More Chowk, Bajajnagar). In the notice, the property owners were asked to remove hoardings installed without permission. Sarpanch and officers said that legal action would be taken against property owners if they fail to remove the hoardings.

Residents said that the GP administration is ignoring hoardings which are dangerous to the lives of people because of political pressure and to maintain their personal interests.