Notice issued to the then registrar over giving wrong information

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday issued a notice to the then incharge registrar for providing wrong information to the Election Commission (EC).

The EC released orders for the election duty of the university officers and employees for Lok Sabha elections in the district. Bamu administration uploaded the list of staff members online on the portal of the EC. The university’s list contained names of four dead employees and 11 employees are working at Dharashiv sub-centre.

The EC sought clarification from the university. However, it did not satisfy with the clarification. The EC gave instructions for suspending the guilty.

So, Bamu sent a notice to Dilip Bharad, the deputy registrar of the Establishment Department who was holding the post as incharge registrar. Bharad who is currently the registrar of Nashik-based Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University was asked to clarify within 48 hours.

The district administration is preparing a draft to issue a notice to the registrar. With the approval of the district collector Dileep Swami, it will be issued to the registrar.

Resident deputy collector Vinod Khirodkar said that action would be taken against the officer concerned as per the provisions in the Representation of People Act 1951.

Incharge registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar confirmed that a notice was served on the then registrar of the university seeking clarification in 48 hours.