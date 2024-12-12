Notice served on Ambadas Danve for defamatory statement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A notice was issued to Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group's opposition leader MLC Ambadas Danve on December 9, 2024, seeking clarification

on the defamatory and baseless statements made by him in the Assembly election campaign meeting and in a press conference in front of print and TV media about Dhananjay Bhosale, the deputy sarpanch of Apatgaon in Paithan tehsil and MLA Vilas Bhumre.

Dhananjay Bhosale, the supporter of Bhumre sent a notice through adv Yogesh H Lagad stating that Ambadas Danve’s statement had maliaged the image and damaged the character of MLA Vilas Bhumre and his among the masses.

“Dhananjay Bhosale has stated in the notice that if Danve does not clarify and pay Rs 1 crore, criminal and civil cases will be filed in the court against him,”said Sachin Leela Sukhdev Ambhore, public relations head of MLA Bhumre, in a press release.