Notice to electricity company & other respondents over minor boy’s death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A petition was filed in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court seeking compensation for the death of a 15-year-old boy from electrocution due to negligence.

In view of this petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Praful Bahalkar ordered to issue notices to the respondents--electricity distribution company, pandal owner, village sarpanch and police Patil. The next hearing has been placed on February 11.

Box

What was incident?

According to details, the annual Akhand Harinam Saptah was organised in front of the Maruti temple at Mauje Kadegaon in Badnapur teshil of Jalna district on Ram Navami. A strong wind blew and rain started on April 16, 2024. While people were running, Ravi (15), son of petitioner Ankush Sarkate, touched the iron pole on which the pandal was installed. The boy received a severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Box

Electricity company shuffle off responsibility

“The electricity company shuffled off the responsibility in this incident. The pandal owner recklessly set up a pandal near an electric pole under an electric wire without taking any precautions. Due to the rain and wind in the evening, the iron electric pole got electrocuted and Ravi died after touching the pole,” this was mentioned in the petition.

Box

Petition for compensation

A case that was filed on the complaint of the father of the deceased has been pending in the criminal court of Badnapur. But, the loss caused by the death of the petitioner's minor son is beyond repair. Adv D P Sathe requested the respondents to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the petitioner. The bench, considering the post-mortem report of Ravi and the conclusion that he died due to electric shock, gave the above orders.