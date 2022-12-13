Notification for Aurangabad to Pune road released

Road passing through 24 villages of Aurangabad and Paithan tehsils

Aurangabad: The union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in April 2022 had announced the construction of a new Aurangabad to Pune road that will cover the distance within two and a half hours. For this, land acquisition notification 3 (A) has been issued. Acquisition has to be done for this highway from 7 villages in Aurangabad tehsil and 17 villages in Paithan tehsils. The 3(A) notification contains land acquisition information, road distance and names of villages. The route is proposed in greenfield in Bharatmala Phase-II.

Land acquisition will have to be done in three districts. Acquisition will be done from Pune in the first phase. The route will pass through Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts, and the responsibility of land acquisition will be on the competent authority for land acquisition. Deputy collector Prabhoday Mule has released the notification. Notification of land acquisition has been issued and will be completed in two tehsils.

Pune in two and a half hours

The National Highway Authority of India has decided to build a new expressway from Aurangabad to Pune. This highway is worth approximately Rs 10000 crores and it is claimed to complete the distance of 225 km from Aurangabad to Pune in two and a half hours. The alignment from Beed, Ahmednagar to Paithan has been finalized. The vehicles will pass at a speed of 140 km per hour on this route.

Land acquisition in these villages

Peerwadi, Hirapur, Sunderwadi, Zalta, Adgaon Budruk, Chincholi, Ghardon in Aurangabad tehsil and Varwandi Khurd, Pargaon, Dongaon, Balanagar, Kapuswadi, Wadala, Bawa, Varudi Budrak, Pachalgaon, Narayangaon, Karanjkheda, Akhatwada, Waghadi, Dadegaon Jahangir, Potgaon and Saigaon in Paithan tehsil.

MSRDC will hold a meeting today

MSRDC officials will hold a meeting regarding the land acquisition process on Wednesday. Employees of NHAI, TLR, district administration have been called to this meeting.