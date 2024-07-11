Notorious criminal threatens police within periphery of police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Five days ago, a notorious criminal caught red-handed during a theft threatened the police with violence and abuse after being released on notice. He pushed the officer and threatened, "Don't you recognize me? If you come near me, I'll kill you." The criminal was arrested, identified as Syed Habib Syed Hussain alias Ba Habib (29, Sharif Colony).

On July 8, Habib entered Ramesh Idhate's house in Sudarshannagar at 6 am and stole a mobile phone. Idhate tracked the location and, along with the police, reached Habib's house. The Cidco police took him into custody and brought him to the station. As Habib was already exiled from the city, he was given a notice to not return and was released.

On July 10, constable Krishna Rathod during the night patrolling spotted Habib riding a bike near Ramleela ground, close to the police station, at around 2.30 am. Rathod chased and tried to apprehend him while he attempted to flee away, but Rathod and a home guard accompanying him managed to catch him. At this point, Habib threatened them directly, hit in the chest, and struggled violently. The police called for additional reinforcements and successfully restrained Habib. A case was filed against him.

Due to his repeated serious offenses, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) exiled him from the district for two years (from November 3, 2022, to November 2, 2024), but Habib continued to roam in the city and commit crimes. The incident of him threatening police officers within the precincts of the police station on Wednesday night has caused widespread astonishment.