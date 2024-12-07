Notorious criminals arrested for Police attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two notorious criminals, wanted for attacks on police, theft, and burglaries, were arrested by city police at the railway station late Friday night.

The suspects were identified as Avinash Devde (Nageshwarnagar, Osmanpura) and Akshay alias Bhaiya Wahul (Bavanghar, Satara). PI Praveena Yadav of Vedantnagar Police Station said both are infamous thieves. Avinash has 25 cases against him. Despite being banned from the city, he returned to commit crimes. Akshay was detained under the MPDA at Harsul Jail but was released 15–20 days ago. He resumed criminal activities after his release. Recently, Akshay threatened a liquor vendor in Satara with a weapon to steal a box of liquor. When the vendor refused, a confrontation occurred. Police arrived, and Akshay attacked the officers. He fled, and a case was registered at Satara Police Station.

Avinash and Akshay also broke into shops in Vedantnagar, stealing valuables. This led to another case at Vedantnagar Police Station. After fleeing to Mumbai, they returned to the city by train. Following a tip-off, a team led by PI Praveena Yadav, PSI Vaibhav More and other officers along with Satara Police, raided the railway station. Avinash was spotted getting off the Nandigram Express, attempting to blend in with a covered face. Police arrested him. Ten minutes later, Akshay was arrested as he disembarked from the same train.