Notorious goon Amol Chide detained under MPDA

Aurangabad, May 11:

Notorious goon Amol Jaggannath Chide (27, Murma, Paithan) committing serious crimes in the jurisdiction of the Pachod police station has been detained in the Harsul prison under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. SP Manish Kalwaniya had submitted a proposal of his detention and district collector Sunil Chavan sanctioned it.

Chide had terrorized the people in his village and the surrounding areas with his dangerous criminal activities. Serious crimes like thefts, vehicle thefts, petrol thefts, murder attempts and fights were registered against him.

Considering his increased criminal activities, SP Kalwaniya decided to detain Chide under MPDA. Under guidance of SP, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod and sub-divisional officer Dr Vishal Nehul, local crime branch prepared a proposal to detain Chide.

As the proposal was sanctioned PI Rameshwar Renge, API Ganesh Survase, head constable Vitthal RAkh, Navnath Kendre detained Chide in Harsul prison.