Notorious goon put behind bars under MPDA

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The rural police have initiated action against a notorious goon creating terror and molesting a woman in Lasur Station vicinity under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and put him in Harsul Jail for one year.

This is the fourth detention under MPDA by the rural police since the joining of the new superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya.

The name of the goon is Sarfaraz Salim Shah (27, Sawangi, Lasur Station in Gangapur tehsil). He has been booked by Sillegaon police station for his involvement in myriad cases like housebreaking, robbery, molestation, creating terror in society etc. He would forcibly collect ransom money if the people do not give him money to consume alcohol. Earlier, the police expelled him but were in vain. Instead of decreasing his crime graph was scaling upwards. Hence the SP ordered to initiate action against MPDA. Acting upon the orders, the Sillegaon police inspector Machindra Surwase and local crime branch inspector Rameshwar Rege prepared the proposal under the guidance of the sub-divisional officer Prakash Bele and additional SP Pawan Bansode. The SP then forwarded the proposal for approval to the district collector Sunil Chavan, who then granted permission under MPDA. Accordingly, PI Surwase along with his team comprising Vithal Rakh, Shagun Thore, Tatyasaheb Bendre and others held Sarfaraz and shifted him to Harsul Jail.

Molestation of women

The accused Sarfaraz is an alcohol addict. After consuming liquor he would not remain in his senses. He would misbehave and molest women passersby on the road. He would also misbehave with women during house-breaking thefts. The women folk were not coming forward to raise voices against him due to his terror.

So far, the SP has initiated action against four persons under MPDA. They are Amol Chide (Murma village in Paithan tehsil), Mujeeb Shaikh (Sanav village in Gangapur tehsil), Ramdas Wagh (Kelgaon village in Sillod tehsil) and Sarfaraz Shah (in Lasur Station). All of them are cooling their heels in the Harsul Jail.