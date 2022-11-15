Notorious mangalsutra thief caught from Shrirampur

Osmanpura police: Four cases of mangalsutra theft unearthed

Aurangabad:

The Osmanpura police in an early morning raid on Tuesday nabbed a member of an Irani gang notorious for stealing mangalsutras. The police had locked two doors of the neighboring homes and conducted the raid without alerting the women in the house. PI Geeta Bagwade said that the accused has confessed to snatching mangalsutra from four women from Aurangabad city.

The arrested accused has been identified as Salman Salim Irani (23, Srirampur). His accomplice Jafar Bolu Irani is absconding. According to police, on August 30, two men on a motorcycle snatched the Mangalsutra from Jyoti Bagde (Jyotinagar). While investigating the case, PI Bagwade identified the accused through CCTV. As it became clear that the accused was a member of a notorious Irani gang, a plan was prepared to go to Srirampur and nab the accused. The women in the Irani Galli are known for causing commotion to help the suspects get away from police. Therefore, the team headed by assistant police inspector Rahul Surytal took all the precautions before conducting the raid. The team reached the house of the accused at five in the morning and locked two of the three doors of the house from the outside.

The police entered the home and took the accused into custody before the women became alert. Salman was then brought to Aurangabad. He confessed of stealing mangalsutra of Bagde along with theft from Osmanpura on April 2, Mukundwadi on June 12 and Vedantanagar area along with Jafar. The police have succeeded in recovering four tolas of gold stolen from him.